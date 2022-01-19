Boca Juniors goes with everything to have Pol Fernández

play 1:57 Diego Monroig announced on SportsCenter that the Cruz Azul midfielder would be the third reinforcement for Battaglia.

Boca Juniors wants to finish breaking the Argentine pass market with the return of Guillermo Pol Fernández.

Boca is willing to buy the midfielder’s pass from Cruz Azul, without depending on whether or not another operation is closed. picture 7

In Sports Center AM, Diego Monroig anticipated that the Ribera club “is determined” to buy the Cruz Azul midfielder’s pass, so that he becomes his third reinforcement, after having secured Darío Benedetto and Nicolás Figal, although the latter has not yet been made official. .

For his part, Agusto César gave some details of the operation in ESPN Soccer 12: The soccer player already has an agreement with the club and the Mexican team needs to accept the proposal. In principle, he asked for two million dollars for the pass, knowing that the contract ends in June and if he does not sell it in this market, then he will lose it free.

The chronicler of the Mariano Closs show also provided some data on how Pol’s approach to the xeneize leadership was, after his controversial departure a little over a year ago, when the player stated that he preferred to return to Mexico, when Boca was preparing to make use of the purchase option that your loan had. And after that, it was decided that he would no longer play for Xeneize.

Fernández had a talk with Juan Román Riquelme before the end of the year, where they clarified what happened. And, recently, when he was in the country for personal reasons, he spoke again with the Football Council, in which the club made him a proposal that the player approved.

At first, Boca intended to include Cristian Pavón in the operation, since Cruz Azul was interested in the striker, but Seven – whose contract ends in June, which is why they seek to sell him – did not reach an agreement. Now, with Xeneize’s idea of ​​buying Fernandez’s pass, Pavón’s destiny will follow a totally independent path.