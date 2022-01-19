Boca Juniors is going to buy ‘Pol’ Fernández without involving Christian Pavón in the negotiation with Cruz Azul

Boca Juniors is willing to pay the amount of dollars that Cruz Azul asks for the record of ‘Pol’ Fernández and without the need to include Christian Pavón in the negotiation.

Everything seems to indicate that Guillermo Fernández’s cycle in Cruz Azul came to an end, then in Argentina they already take for granted the arrival of ‘Pol’ to Boca Juniors in this transfer market, even though in La Noria they did not contemplate their departure, because they only gave him a special permit to travel to his country in order to attend to a personal issue.

However, once on Argentine soil, the vice president and sports director of Xeneize, Juan Román Riquelme, took the opportunity to speak with the 30-year-old midfielder and convince him return to wear the auriazul shirt, which, would have already been accepted by the footballer, it even transpired that he would already be fine-tuning the last details of his contract in The Mouth to capture your signature.

It is thus that the breaking news in the Argentina, in media such as ESPN and TyC Sports, reported that Boca Juniors is willing to pay the amount of around 2 million dollars that, transcended, Cruz Azul would ask the auriazul team to sell him the record of ‘Pol’ Fernández, six months before the end of his contract in The Ferris Wheel.

The cement directive I would have put this value on the midfielder card, because you would already be aware of the desire of ‘Pol’ Fernández to return to Boca, added to the fact that he is aware that, if he does not accept the proposal from Buenos Aires, in six months he would see his footballer leave for free, just as Orbelín Pineda did.

‘Pol’ would no longer return to Mexico

In this way, it is expected that in the coming days, Boca Juniors speed up negotiations with Cruz Azul to close as soon as possible transfer, so inside the Xeneize they hope that this same weekend the strategist Sebastián Battaglia can already count on ‘Pol’ Fernández, or next week at the latest, so the player would no longer return to Mexico, whenever your special permission in The Ferris Wheel due next Sunday.

Christian Pavón would not enter into the negotiation with Cruz Azul

and as it is The departure of ‘Pol’ Fernández from Cruz Azul is almost imminent, too it is almost a fact that Christian Pavón, the much-desired Argentine winger, will not reach the machine, because the sources close to the 25 year old player they speculate that his intentions would be to remain as a free agent in July, to negotiate a better contract with another club or even go to Europe, where it also transpired that Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet wants him to join the Celta Vigo.

And it is that, being determined to pay the amount Cruz Azul asks for ‘Pol’, Boca Juniors I would no longer have the need to include the World Cup team in the negotiations, which neither it would be in Pavón’s interest, for the aforementioned, regardless of the fact that it will not let not a single peso to the Argentine box when he leaves in June, because his renewal is almost impossible.