Borussia Dortmund explodes against Haaland and leaves him a liar: “It’s nonsense”

2022-01-19

There is controversy about the professional future of Erling Haland, the striker most wanted by the big clubs in Europe.

The Borussia Dortmund He has commented on some statements made by the Norwegian striker where he stated that the German team was pressuring him to make a decision regarding his future.

“The Borussia Dortmund now he is pressuring me to make a decision for next season, but I just want to play football. That probably means that I will have to make a decision soon”, assured the striker after scoring a brace in the last match against SC Freiburg.

Before these words of HalandHans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the Borussia Dortmund, has categorically denied on ‘ARD’ that the club has given the striker an ultimatum to decide on his future.

“The truth is that we were surprised by that statement because we had not yet spoken with him. say that the Dortmund I would give an ultimatum to Haland it’s nonsense. There is no deadline, “said the leader of the Dortmund.

Also, the CEO of Dortmund reported that in case of losing Haland They will go to the market to find a first-rate substitute.