Bundesliga: Ricardo Pepi: “My dream is to play the Champions League with Augsburg”

Ricardo Pepi recently debuted with the Augsburg in the Bundesliga and he is already setting serious goals with the team. The American assures that he has enjoyed his stay in the Bundesliga and hopes to catapult his career ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The striker, who arrived at the German team for a figure of 18 million dollars and became the second most expensive transfer in MLS. Despite the great cost of the signing, Pepi feels calm and eager to make history.

“Augsburg was the best option for me. They showed me the best prospect. Despite my age, I promise to have many here to develop within the field. I’m doing the best I can. I don’t feel pressure (about the price they paid for the signing)”, he told the newspaper Bill.

Regarding his goals with the club, the Mexican-American did not hesitate to express his hopes of reaching the Champions League one day with the club, despite the fact that this campaign the objective is permanence: “I have a dream. I would love to play for Augsburg in the Champions League. That may sound crazy right now, but it’s my goal. I’ve always had big dreams and that’s the only way to progress.”

Regarding his adaptation and desire to consolidate in the league, Pepi assured that he has his sights on Robert Lewwanodeski, who is the historical gunner of Bayern Munich. In addition, he did not hesitate to hide his fanaticism towards the Pole: “I admire Lewandowski and I want to reach his level. I can develop here (in Augsburg). Not just through matches, but through intensive training.”

The striker has already had the fortune to start with Augsburg, but in two games he has not been able to make his debut as a striker. However, the trust is placed in that before the FIFA Date he can get the score. The next game will be against Bayer Leverkusen on January 22.