Buy the iPhone 7 in 2022: is it worth it?

We analyze whether or not it is worth buying an iPhone 7 in the middle of 2022, a device that will be 6 years old.

The iPhone 7 is quite an important device in the history of Apple that incorporated some interesting new features for the first time, such as the waterproof or the portrait mode on Plus models. A very interesting iPhone at the time, but is it still worth buying the iPhone 7? Let’s value it.

When was the iPhone 7 released?

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were introduced on September 17, 2016 at an Apple Special Event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. They hit the market just a few days later, the September 21, 2016. That is, it is a device that will be 6 years old in 2022.

How long will the iPhone 7 be updated?

Apple does not have a specific upgrade policy that stipulates how many years a device is upgraded for. However, seeing both the rumors and Apple’s decisions, everything indicates that The iPhone 7 will be updated until at least 2023. That is, they will receive at least iOS 16.

When will the iPhone 7 stop updating?

It is not an easy question to solve. For example, everyone assumed that iOS 15 would shut out the iPhone 6s, and it was compatible with the same devices as iOS 14. Therefore, The iPhone 7 will be updated for at least one more year, and perhaps Apple can extend them until 2024.

What if an iPhone does not receive updates?

There are times when we overvalue updates. It is true that it is good to receive them, but a device does not stop working because it does not receive updates. What’s more, Apple has released security updates for older versions of its software on several occasions. That is, the iPhone 7 will remain safe to use for many years.

How much does the iPhone 7 cost in 2022?

Find a iPhone 7 new in 2022 is not an easy task, and it is best to go to refurbished devices that can be found at very good prices. For less than 200 euros we have a refurbished iPhone 7, which is a more than fair price.

iPhone 7 Specifications

iPhone 7 Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm Weight 138g Screen 4.7-inch Retina HD display Resolution and density 1,334 x 750, 326 dpi Processor A10 Fusion RAM 2GB Operating system iOS 15 Storage 32, 128 and 256GB cameras 12 megapixels ƒ/1.8 Battery 1,960mAh Colors Star White, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Red Others TouchID, IP67 starting price €769

Is it worth buying the iPhone 7 in 2022?

The iPhone 7 is not a current device, so recommending its purchase is not easy. Nowadays more interesting alternatives can be found for very little more money. So we would only recommend it in certain situations.

The iPhone 7 has a small screen for today’s smartphones, as well as a somewhat outdated home button design. It is true that it has a processor that can run most games and apps from the App Store, but it will not do so for a long time.

Therefore, and in our opinion, It is not worth buying an iPhone 7 in the middle of 2022. We believe that there are more interesting alternatives in which to spend your money.

Why buy the iPhone 7 in 2022

Although we do not recommend its purchase, it could be something to consider in any of the following situations:

You can find it at a very cheap price, around 150 euros and in perfect condition.

You want to use it as a second device.

As a device for a child or an undemanding elderly person.

Which iPhone to buy before the iPhone 7

exist some alternatives to the iPhone 7 in 2022 for which it is worth investing a little more and getting a device that is clearly better and that will last us much longer updated. These are our proposals.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is a clear alternative to the iPhone 7, which can get yourself reconditioned for just a little more And it has better specs. We gain wireless charging, a better processor, and a better camera.

Know more: iPhone 8

iPhone SE

The improved version of the iPhone 8, same design but with a more powerful processor which makes your camera much better. It can be found new and on sale on many occasions, making it an excellent alternative.

Know more:iPhone SE

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is another interesting alternative to the iPhone 7 in 2022. We have a device with a more current design and with a much larger screen. Plus, thanks to deals on refurbished devices, the price isn’t much higher than the iPhone 7.

Know more:iPhone XR Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

Although the iPhone 7 was once an excellent device, almost 6 years after its launch It is not a highly recommended option in 2022. By slightly increasing our budget we can get much more interesting options.

