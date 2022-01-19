Byron Castillo ‘is not going to continue’ in Barcelona SC | National Championship | sports

Aquiles Álvarez, bullfighter sports vice president, said they need to sell the right back due to the situation the club is going through.

The sports vice president of Barcelona Sporting Club, Aquiles Álvarez Henriques, assured on Tuesday night that he is fully certain that “Byron Castillo will not continue” in the bullfighting cast for 2022. The manager said that they hope to have a proposal for the player in the coming days to be able to sell him, which he considers as a necessity due to the economic situation that the club is going through.

“Byron Castillo is not contemplated in the 2022 budget. He will not play the LigaPro or the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores. Due to the situation in which we find ourselves, we need to sell it.”, declared Álvarez during an interview in DirecTV.

The bullfighter manager also says he is “sure” that an “irrejectable offer” will arrive at the club’s desks for the good right-handed winger, international with the Ecuadorian national team.

“I am sure that (Castillo) will not continue with us”, he concluded.

Castillo, 23, signed a contract with Barcelona until December 2025. In the 2021 Ecuadorian championship, he played 27 games and recorded three goals and two assists. While in the Copa Libertadores, where the yellows managed to be among the four best in America, he played 12 matches and did not score goals or assist. (D)