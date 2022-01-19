Cardi B offers to pay for burials of fire victims in NY

Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs of the 17 people who died in a fire at an apartment building in New York.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered financial help for fire victims in the Bronx neighborhood where she grew up.

Many of the victims had ties to The Gambia, and the families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their homeland in West Africa. Cardi B has agreed to pay repatriation costs for the victims who will be buried in The Gambia, the mayor’s office said.

I am extremely proud to be a part of the Bronx and have a lot of family and friends who live and work there. So when I heard about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help, Cardi B said in a statement. I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burial of their loved ones will help them as they move on and heal. I pray for you and send my condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

The fire, the deadliest in three decades in New York, was sparked by a faulty heater, according to authorities.