Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras as his agent

The boricua Carlos Correa hired the fox Scott Boras to represent him as his agent in this free agency MLB.

Correa, who is the best free agent currently available, has not signed with any team despite making several negotiations before the job closure. However, according to Jeff Passan, he is finalizing a deal with Boras to be his new agent.

“I have made the decision to retain Boras Corporation to represent me in the future. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.” Correa says.

Boras just got $325 million for Seager, who was supposed to sign a less lavish contract than Correa’s. That was one of the possible reasons why Carlos decided to change agencies.

Correa, who has just won his first gold and platinum glove in the American League, is looking for a better contract than Francisco Lindor’s, which was 341 million. The shortstop is 27 years old, 6’3 tall with 220 pounds and has been a 2-time all-star and a 1-time champion.

Carlos Correa was introduced by WME Baseball before finalizing his signing with Scott Boras, who is considered one of the best player agents in MLB.

Scott Boras is one of those responsible for the largest signings in the history of the MLB, such as the following:

Alex Rodriguez

Adrian Beltre

Gerrit Cole

Max Scherzer

Marcus Semien

Corey Seager

Xander Bogaerts

JD Martinez

Cody Bellinger

joey rooster

Stephen Strasburg

Jose Altuve

eric hosmer

Nolan Arenado