Castillo returns to SD with a minor league deal

SAN DIEGO – The Padres made the decision not to offer José Castillo a contract in November, thus removing him from the 40-man roster.
Castillo has some of the best bullpen stuff on the Padres. His combination of fastball and slider produces missed swings at an elite pace. When healthy, Castillo can be one of the most dominant left-handed relievers.
“When in health.” That has been the problem.
Now, the Valencia native is back with San Diego, after agreeing to a minor league deal last weekend. The Padres hope the flamethrower can bounce back and be a factor in the bullpen again in 2022.
“We’re excited to bring Jose back,” Padres general manager AJ Preller said. “Anyone who has seen him knows the ability he has when he is healthy. That’s the key.”
Castillo had an impressive rookie season in 2018, posting a 3.29 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
In 2019, he dealt with elbow problems. Then, after a brief return, he tore a ligament in his hand. In 2020, it was back problems that caused him to miss the whole year. And in March 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgery.
Preller did not offer an estimated time of return for Castillo, but if his recovery goes well, Castillo could be a great addition to the club’s bullpen by midseason.