Catalonia, pioneer in telepathology and diagnoses in 24h

The Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona has created the first public digital pathology network, the largest in the world so far. The project, known by the name Digipathics, It consists of ‘weaving’ a network of expert pathologists to offer diagnoses in record time, up to 24 hours. So far, the only specialty that is benefiting from this initiative is Oncology. His mark on this is already being seen in eight hospitals throughout Catalonia, which in turn have 24 scanners.

The two main promoters of the project, Santiago Ramon y Cajal, head of the Pathological Anatomy Service at the Vall d’Hebrón Hospital and spokesperson for the Foundation for Excellence and Quality in Oncology (ECO Foundation); Y Xavier Matías-Guiu, Head of the Pathological Anatomy Service at the Bellvitge University Hospital and the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital in Lleida, agree that “the Catalan model must be exported” to the rest of the national territory.

To do this, “pathologists must first agree, unify their criteria and reach a common goal to establish this network by CCAA, by region or depending on what each party decides,” explains Ramón y Cajal. In this sense, Matías-Guiu adds that “the State must assume as its own the quality control of pathological diagnosis and biomarkers”. Currently, it is the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy that carries out this function, but it denounces that a scientific society cannot take care of this,” he adds.

This pioneering model of organization in terms of molecular diagnosis has two main objectives: on the one hand, “to implement digital pathology in all the hospitals of the Catalan Institute of Health (ICS); and, on the other, to bring it to the Oncology area of ​​several centers throughout Catalonia”, explains Ramon y Cajal.

The three fundamental pillars of Precision Oncology

This initiative arises from the need to implement precision medicine in this specialty, from which the Precision Oncology. This is based on three fundamental pillars: first, on a correct pathological diagnosis; second, in a tumor extension study; and, lastly, in the molecular study of biomarkers, Ramón y Cajal lists.

To promote this precision medicine, the expert stresses that “it is necessary implement digital pathology and, for this, all the preparations and histological studies must be scanned to be able to see that information on the computer”. He also adds that “in addition to carrying out more studies, images can also be shared with other pathologists in our center and from other hospitals.

All this allows “having access to these images in any public hospital in Catalonia and have the best pathologists for each specialty, since not all health centers have specialists in all areas. With this, we can have access to the best renal or neurosarcoma pathologist, for example, and thus optimize the pathology diagnosis, which is the first and most important step.”

Matías-Guiu: “This project gives us the opportunity to dispense with the microscope and see the images in real time”

“This project gives the opportunity to dispense with the microscope and see the images in real time of the more than 130 pathologists of the ICS”, affirms Matías-Guiu. Likewise, he states that “there are subgroups of tumors that are especially difficult and that, in these cases, it is very important, not only to have the opinion of a great expert, but also to have the consensus among the specialists”.

Along these same lines, Matías-Guiu declares that “it is also beneficial in terms of quantifying biomarkers since we see most of them in the preparations but we cannot know the exact percentage before which we find ourselves. Our eye is imperfect, whereas a software system is perfect.

Regarding this matter, this expert shows that “this is already a reality that is being implemented in some hospitals in Catalonia, but it will also be a fact that by the end of the year we will all be working with telepathology“, he concludes.