CDC adds Latin American countries to the list of very high risk destinations

(CNN) — This Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added 22 countries to the highest risk category for traveling by covid-19. By contrast, last week only two countries were listed at level 4, or “very high” risk.



To add to this impact: The CDC also added 22 more countries to its Tier 3 category, which is considered “high” risk for Covid-19.

Among the nations moved to Tier 4 this week are Argentina Y Australia, which have maintained some of the strictest border controls during most of the pandemic.

The CDC places a destination at level 4 when there are more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. The CDC advises travelers to avoid traveling to Tier 4 countries.

The 22 new destinations, with at least one entry from each continent except Antarctica, at level 4 are:

Albanian

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bermuda

bolivia

Cape Verde

Egypt

Grenada

Guyanese

British Virgin Islands

Israel

Panama

qatar

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

San Martin

Suriname

Turks and Caicos

Uruguay

The British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean, are the ones that have risen the most on the list. Last week they were at level 1 (or “low” risk).

Grenada, another Caribbean island, and Sao Tome and Principe, off the coast of Africa, were at level 2 (or “moderate” risk) last week.

The other 19 destinations were at level 3.

situation in Europe

In Europe there has only been one new entry at level 4 this week: Albania. This is because much of Europe has remained firmly at CDC level 4 risk for weeks or months now. Among the European destinations at this level are some of the biggest names on the continent:

Germany

Spain

France

Greece

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

United Kingdom

Other popular destinations, such as Canada Y South Africa, are also at level 4. With the addition of 22 new destinations, the level 4 list now exceeds more than 100 places. You can check the CDC’s risk levels for worldwide destinations on their travel advice page.

The CDC does not list U.S on its advisory list, but on Jan. 18 it was assigned level 4 on the agency’s map of travel risk levels.

In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Additions to level 3

The level 3 category, which applies to destinations where there have been between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, also registered 22 new additions on Tuesday:

Costa Rica

Ivory Coast

Cuba

fiji

Gabon

Ghana

Jamaica

Kuwait

Madagascar

malawi

Morocco

Mauritania

Mozambique

Nigeria

Paraguay

Philippines

Saba

San Bartolome

Saint Eustatius

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Togo

Uganda

There was some good news from neighbors in South East Africa, malawi Y Mozambique, who dropped from level 4.

The move to level 3 was bad news for Ivory Coast, Ghana, Morocco and Uganda in Africa, which moved up two notches from level 1. The Caribbean islands of Saba, Saint Barthelemy Y Saint Eustatius also rose from level 1, as did Paraguay in South America and Philippines in Southeast Asia.

Half of the new tier 3 destinations moved up from tier 2 this week: Costa Rica, Cuba, Gabon, Jamaica, Madagascar, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Togo, Fiii and Kuwait.

There are now almost 60 destinations at level 3.

Levels 2, 1 and unknown

Destinations that carry the designation “Level 2: Moderate risk of COVID-19” have recorded between 50 and 99 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. At this level there were four new additions on Tuesday:

India

Kosovo

Montserrat

Djibouti

All four destinations were at level 1 last week.

To be in “Tier 1: Low risk of COVID-19”, a destination must have less than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. On Tuesday there were no new additions. Among the destinations highlighted in level 1 are Japan Y Taiwan.

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. Usually, but not always, these are small and remote places. On Tuesday, the remote sultanate of brunei was added to the group of unknowns.

Cruise ships

The CDC includes cruise ships in its list of destinations.

On December 30, the CDC raised the risk of cruise travel to level 4 and said cruise travel should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status. In the last update level 4 is maintained.

Meanwhile, CDC COVID-19 guidance will now be optional for many cruise ships.

The CDC’s expanded conditional shipping order expired last week, and the agency has moved to a voluntary program for foreign cruise ships operating in US waters.

Travel Considerations

Transmission rates are important to consider when making travel decisions, but there are other factors to consider as well, according to Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, emergency room physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“The transmission rates are a benchmark,” Wen said. “Another is what precautions are required and followed where you’re going, and the third is what you intend to do once you’re there.”

“Do you plan to visit a lot of attractions and go to closed bars? That’s very different than going to a place where you plan to lie on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else. That’s very different. Those are very different levels of risk.”

Vaccination is the most important safety factor for travel, as unvaccinated travelers are more likely to get sick and spread COVID-19 to others, Wen said.

The doctor recommends that people wear a high-quality mask, N95, KN95 or KF94, whenever they are in closed and crowded places with people of unknown vaccination status.

Before traveling, it’s also important to consider what you would do if you tested positive for COVID-19 away from home, Wen said. Where will you stay and how easy will it be to get tested to return home?