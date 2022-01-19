Céline Dion cancels North American tour due to serious health problems

Céline Dion begins the year with serious health problems. This morning, the singer canceled a portion of her North American tour due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

It was through a press release shared on her social networks that Dion assured that she only has to be patient and listen to the advice of her doctors while she continues in treatment. But nevertheless, His tour dates in the US and Canada have been cancelled, though some shows in Europe are still on as of May.

“I really hoped I’d be fine, but I guess I need to be more patient and stick to the regimen my doctors have set for me.” he wrote in a tweet accompanied by the press release in English and French.

“I will be happy to return full of health, with everyone overcoming this pandemic, I can’t wait to see you on stage,” he added.

So far it is not known what health problem the Canadian singer has, however, her fans left her hundreds of messages of support, encouragement and recovery. “The most important thing is that you take care of your health, we will wait for you patiently”, “we are waiting for you whatever it takes queen”, “we send you love and strength”, among other comments can be read on his Instagram profile.