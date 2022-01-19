Charges filed against a man who drove a Tesla on autopilot and killed two people | U.S

DETROIT — California prosecutors have filed two involuntary manslaughter charges against the driver of a Tesla who was driving with the “Autopilot” system.

The crash occurred when the man, who ran a red light, crashed into another car, killing two people in 2019.

The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal accident involving a motorist while using a partially automated driving system. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light last week.

However, driver Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty. Riad, a limousine service driver, is free on bail while the case is pending.

There have been numerous instances of misuse of Tesla’s semi-autopilot system, which can control steering, speed and braking, and is the subject of investigations by two federal agencies. The filing of charges in the California crash could serve as a warning to drivers using systems like “Autopilot” that they can’t be trusted to drive the vehicles.

However, the criminal charges are not the first to involve an automated driving system, but they are the first to be related to a widely used monitoring technology. In 2020, Arizona authorities filed a negligent homicide charge against a driver that Uber had hired to participate in testing a fully autonomous vehicle on public roads. Uber’s vehicle, an SUV with the driver on board to act as human backup, struck and killed a pedestrian.

In contrast, Tesla’s Autopilot system and other assisted driving systems are widely used on roads around the world. It is estimated that 765 thousand Tesla vehicles are equipped with it in the United States alone.