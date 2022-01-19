China boosts 6G communications network under new digital economy development plan

In early January, a Chinese institute claimed to have achieved sixth-generation wireless transmission at a speed of 206.25 gigabits per second.

China has recently been pushing the 6G communications network under the new digital economy development plan released last week by the Asian country’s State Council, the South China Morning Post reports.

China’s pro-6G digital economy project marks its latest move to take a leading role in the development of advanced mobile technology, according to the newspaper. Thus, Beijing plans to boost support for 6G research and development and “actively participate in establishing international standards” for sixth-generation mobile communications technology.

The number of 6G patent applications has exceeded 38,000 worldwide, and those filed by China represent more than 30%, ranking first among all countries, according to a report from April last year by the National Intellectual Property Administration of China.

In early January, the Chinese government-backed institute called Purple Mountain Laboratories claimed to have made a breakthrough in 6G mobile technology, reports the South China Morning Post. A research team led by Professor You Xiaohu achieved sixth-generation wireless transmission at a speed of 206.25 gigabits per second for the first time.

“A bit rushed”

However, several experts consider that the 6G service is still a decade away, as the world has yet to agree on the technical standards that will support the network’s frequencies, modulation and waveforms.

“It is a bit rash to promote the development of 6G from the industry point of view,” said Chinese researcher Wei Rong, adding that “it might be convenient for the central government to promote 6G scientific research for early preparation.”

The 6G network is the sixth generation of wireless technology. While 5G is expected to increase data transmission speeds to 1,100 Mb/s, 6G is expected to be up to 100 times faster. The new type of network, which may launch around 2030, is expected to have the ability to connect with much more complex devices, including automated cars. In addition, it could make various ideas from science fiction come true, such as real-time holograms or flying vehicles.