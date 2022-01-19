Chivas news today: looking for reinforcements

January 18, 2022 3:42 p.m.

Guadalajara has had an irregular start in Clausura 2022. Marcelo Leaño’s team had a great debut against Mazatlán, a team they thrashed 3-0, scoring in the first half. That brief performance of the team surprised locals and strangers, because they believed that the team was up for important things.

Yet all the praise it received Chivas in that match went to waste last Sunday, because after the defeat against PachucaDoubts returned. So much was the emotional blow that rumors are already beginning to circulate about more reinforcements for the team.

Chivas will try to sign Eugenio Pizzuto

Last Monday, January 17, Lille made the departure of Eugenio Pizzuto official, in news that alerted several teams in Liga MX. After the release of the Mexican player was announced, in Chivas they began to probe the signing of Pizzuto.

According to the newspaper El Universal, in the high command of the Sacred Flock, there was a meeting to analyze the signing of the Mexican. If they wanted to negotiate with the player, Amaury Vergara and company would have to match the salary Pizzuto received in France, where he earned 53 thousand euros a year, according to TV Azteca.

The situation of Ricardo Peláez in the team

One of the most criticized decisions that Chivas has made in recent years fthat the ratification of Ricardo Peláez as team sports director. Although Peláez knows that his contract with Guadalajara is indefinite, his power has been falling little by little.

According to information provided by a YouTube program, the former director of America knows that his opinion no longer weighs as he would like in Chivas, to the extent that at the beginning of the tournament he was looking for another coach other than Marcelo Leaño. As expected, his opinion was not taken into account by Vergara, who continues to trust his friend to guide the path of his team.

Despite this, Peláez he does not have in mind to resign, since he prefers that his voice not be heard much to lose his position in Guadalajara.

Plan B in case Leaño fails

As is known, Amaury Vergara has a lot of confidence in Marcelo Leaño to lead Chivas to a good participation in Clausura 2022. Despite that certainty that he has made known to the coach, the owner of the team would already be working on an option in case Leaño fails in the championship.

According to ESPN, Chivas would be interested in the services of Nicolás Larcamón, current coach of Puebla. Rafael Ramos was in charge of giving the news that the Argentine is likely to take the reins of the team from Guadalajara for the Apertura 2022.

Among the possible negotiations between Chivas and Puebla would be involved in TV Azteca, a network that would receive the transmission rights of the Sacred Flock as payment.

Women’s team draw

Guadalajara played its second match of the Liga MX Femenil against Tigres, current runner-up in Mexican soccer. The result was tied at one point, which placed the Rojiblancas in first position in the tournament.

One of the surprises in the lineup was the absence of Alice Cervantes. The player did not see action because she tested positive for Covid-19 that were made prior to the match against the Amazonas, so she and coach Juan Pablo Alfaro did not make the trip.