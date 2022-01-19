Christian Nodal and Belinda as kings, on a luxury cover

Christian Nodal and Belinda silence rumors with a new cover | Instagram

Christian Nodal and Belinda They are one of the couples that have made headlines since the beginning of their media romance, now, the kings of the covers become the image of the new edition of “LOFFICIEL”.

The singer Christian Nodal and the interpreter of “Sapito” once again surprised their followers by becoming the image of “LOFFICIEL” magazine.

Was the “regional mexican“, who shared the new publication from his Instagram account where he currently accumulates 7.9 million subscribers.

Christian Nodal, who was recently preparing his new material “Forajido”, appears together with his fiancee, Belinda, on a luxury cover in which he added several credits to all those who collaborated and made this publication possible.

Christian Nodal and Belinda surprise with a magazine cover. Photo: Capture Instagram



With a matching patterned shirt with dark-colored pants and black glasses, Christian Nodal figure on his back while surrounding the “Latin Pop Princessat waist level.

For her part, the “fashion Icon”, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, wears an outfit with bell-bottom pants and a beige blouse with a light-colored hat and a pair of golden chains.

Belinda and Christian Nodal cudgeling the soft spot, can be seen in the caption at the bottom of the photo.

The reactions and comments did not take long to appear for “The Nodeli” who announced their commitment on May 25 through Instagram.

How c breathes *Ahhh, How much I love you, OMG!! Nodeli is THE COUPLE, Gorgeous!!!, The prettiest, How handsome, I love you, Perfect, How beautiful you are, I love you, My babies.

The publication that was shared 3 hours ago from the official account of the couple of singers, accumulated a total of 154,507 likes.

The interpreter of songs like “a drunk is born“, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Of the kisses I gave you”, etc., who was featured with Grammy and Billboard awards, has managed to navigate his courtship with the also “ex-judge of La Voz” in the midst of the sea of ​​speculation that have revolved around their relationship.

Recently, Jesús González Nodal was surprised by his fiancée, who prepared a large number of surprises for him, including a large party with various details.