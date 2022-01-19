Chronic treatment with corticosteroids, risk of serious covid

A new retrospective investigation based on data from 14,973 patients analyzed from the SEMI-Covid-19 clinical registry of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) concludes that the patients under chronic treatment with corticosteroids prior to hospital admission for Covid-19 had worse prognosis during hospitalization, a reality that did not happen with the chronic intake prior to admission of other immunosuppressive drugs such as the so-called calcineurin inhibitors.

This is demonstrated by the Spanish study published by SEMI internists in an article published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, under the title “Influence of chronic use of corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors on Covid-19 clinical outcomes: analysis of a nationwide registry”. In the study, 14,973 patients were evaluated, of whom 868 (5.8 percent) were considered immunosuppressed patients and 14,105 (94.2 percent) they were not. Among the immunosuppressed patients, 654 patients had a history of immune-mediated inflammatory disease (4.36 percent in total) and 214 were recipients of solid organ transplant (1.42 percent overall, with 151, 32, 16, and 15 undergoing kidney, liver, lung, and heart transplants, respectively). Cancer patients were not included in the study.

There were 1,243 immunosuppressive drug prescriptions among the 868 immunosuppressed patients. The most frequent treatments were the glucocorticoids (593 patients, 68.3 percent), followed by antimetabolites such as mycophenolate, azathioprine, and methotrexate (369 patients, 42.5 percent), calcineurin inhibitors (155 patients, 17.9 percent) and im-TOR inhibitors (65 patients).

In general, the mean age was 69 years and 8,460 patients (56.5 percent) were men. The hospital mortality rate was 19.1 percent (2,857 deaths). Among the specific treatments of chronic immunosuppressants, only the use of corticosteroids on admission was associated with higher mortality. After adjusting for chronic glucocorticoid use at admission in the survival analysis, the study shows that solid organ transplant recipients had higher risk of mortality, while patients with immune-mediated inflammatory disease had a risk similar to that of the general population without immunosuppression.

Chronic treatment with systemic corticosteroids

Furthermore, patients in chronic corticosteroid treatment before hospital admission for Covid-19 presented more in-hospital complications such as severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), sepsis, septic shock, acute renal failure and Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome. Finally, chronic treatment with systemic corticosteroids was also associated with worse outcomes among solid organ transplant recipients.

However the chronic treatment with calcineurin inhibitors before hospital admission was not associated with worse outcomes. In particular, most of the patients on therapy with this medication were solid organ transplant recipients.

In the research, the researchers highlight that “immunosuppressive therapies form a heterogeneous group of drugs with different risk profiles for severe Covid-19 and death” and that “while corticosteroids have a well-established benefit during the inflammatory phase of Covid- 19, the Chronic glucocorticoid treatment at admission carries a particular risk of Severe Covid-19, complications and death. However, they specify that “further studies are needed to clarify the profile of Covid-19 in different immunosuppressed patients and the influence of specific immunosuppressive drugs on their results.”