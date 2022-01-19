Chucky Lozano heir to Lorenzo Insigne? bagni says yes

Midtime Editorial

The departure of Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC in the MLS will leave a mark that is difficult to fill in Napoli because he is one of their benchmarks, which is why he is now considering who will be able to take that place, being Hirving Lozano one of the indicated.

After the double that gave the Neapolitan team victory against Bologna, Lozano recovered some of the credits he had lost by declaring that he wanted to play in a bigger club, to the extent that one of the club’s historical, Salvatore Bagni, saw him with qualities to be the successor.

“Lush heir to Insigne? Yes, the bosses will be him and Politano, then he will take a young and quality player in June with the possibility of making him grow behind Lozano”, declared Bagni, who he was champion of Serie A together with Maradona in 1987.

He added that if Chucky enters the games plugged in, he is capable of making a difference, in addition to highlighting his qualities when facing his rivals hand in hand.

“He scored two goals, great performance, but above all we have recovered some players who have contributed to the game. We make up for it with the squad and mentality, but now the quality also returns, the last pass, the shot on goal”, he commented.

“When Lozano is well you see it and it is devastating. He has the goal, one on one, now he also pushes because he wanted to play. We have seen Napoli that can fight for the championship.”