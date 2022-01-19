Chyno Miranda continues to recover in Venezuela; rumors of hospitalization are ruled out | People | Entertainment

A source close to the artist addressed Rodner Figueroa, presenter of Al Rojo Vivo to give details of his health.

In recent days, the rumor of a relapse in the health of the Venezuelan singer emerged Chyno Miranda, in which it was also indicated that he was admitted to a hospital in Venezuela. However, this news was denied in the program Red Hot, in United States.

Chyno Miranda: “I will be away from my social networks”

A source close to the artist spoke to Rodner Figueroa, host of the morning show to give details of Miranda’s health.

“After the rumors were released that Chyno Miranda had suffered a relapse in his illness and that he was hospitalized in Venezuela, assuring that he was serious. A source close to the artist denied us that Chyno is being held in a hospital, but he did confirm that he is receiving medical treatment.” expressed the communicator in the program broadcast on January 13.

“He also emphasized to us that his health is not serious as reported by some of the media,” he added.

Figueroa commented that medical treatment in Venezuela is much cheaper than in the United States, and that he is also surrounded by his family.

Rumors of his relapse were spread by some media, among them by the podcast from The fat and the skinny.

So far, no member of his team, nor the artist himself, has spoken publicly. In his personal Instagram account, the last publication is that of the statement issued last September, where he reported that he would be away from social networks to focus on his recovery.

“I am going through one of the most difficult tests I have ever had to face and I will continue to do so until I can achieve my emotional and physical stability, which is so important for all human beings,” he said back then.

Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos confirm that they have not been together as a couple for more than a year

The interpreter suffers from peripheral neuropathy that has occurred since he had Covid-19. Furthermore, on September 1, he and Natasha Araos They confirmed that their husband and wife relationship had ended more than a year ago. (I)