Colombia National Team TODAY: Teo, Macalister and Asprilla would be summoned

The Colombia selection faced the friendly duel against Honduras last Sunday and is already getting ready to begin preparations for the next doubleheader of playoffs in which Peru and Argentina They will be your rivals.

Thus, when it is only a matter of days before the call for such matches is confirmed, there are already great concerns, since the already known possible casualties of Duván Zapata and David Ospina, James Rodríguez has set off the alarms.

And it is that the midfielder who plays for Al Rayyan of Qatar was not included by his coach for the match on January 18 against Al Khor, and one of the rumors points to a muscular discomfort.

In such a way, there is already speculation about who could be the steering wheel replacements in the list that Reinaldo Rueda will offer, and three Colombian soccer players appear on the radar.

Envigado midfielder Yaser Asprilla, who was recently sold to England’s Watford would be seen with good eyes, as he left pleasant impressions in his debut with the ‘yellow’ against Honduras and sounds strong to be there-

What’s more, Teófilo Gutiérrez returns to paint as an option, Well, the player who was one of the pillars of the Cali champion of the last semester and would fit in well in the generation of the ‘tricolor’ game.

Meanwhile, David Macalister Silva from Bogotá who has become a benchmark for Millonarios could have his first experience in the National Team, since the player is characterized by his feeding in the game, good treatment of the ball and the ability to supply filtered passes to the forwards.

In this way, it is estimated that Reinaldo Rueda will make use of a player who is not usually taken into account for this type of match, as long as it is confirmed that James Rodríguez will be prevented from playing.

It should be remembered that Colombia’s next confrontation will be against Peru in Barranquilla next January 28 at 4:00 pm, while on February 1, the national team he will be a foreigner from Argentina from 6:30 pm (Colombian time).