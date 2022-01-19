Comparison Logitech Crayon and Apple Pencil: their differences

ipad mini 6th generation (2021)

6th generation (2021) iPad Air 4th generation (2020)

4th generation (2020) iPadPro 11-inch 1st (2018) and later 12.9-inch 3rd generation (2018) and later

If we look at the logitech crayons we find that it is compatible with iPad of different generations:

iPad 6th generation (2018) and later

6th generation (2018) and later ipad mini 5th generation (2019) and later

5th generation (2019) and later iPad Air 3rd generation (2019) and later

3rd generation (2019) and later iPadPro of any generation

Therefore, by way of conclusion of this point, we see much more versatility in the Logitech Crayon, because in the end it can be used on any iPad compatible with Apple Pencil, while precisely for that accessory there is no iPad that supports its two versions.

Main differences

Once you know which iPad models are compatible with each of the touch pens, both Apple and Logitech, it’s time to talk about these devices. At first they may seem that they have many similarities, however, it is precisely the differences that you have to take into account in order to acquire the one that best suits your needs.

Design

The first difference that is obvious as soon as you have the two models of Apple Pencil and the Logitech Crayon face to face is the design of each of them. Obviously, and as expected, between the first and second generation of Apple Pencil, the differences are not that great, since both are in White color. However, the shape varies, since the first generation is completely rounded while the 2nd generation varies its shape, with a completely flat part, which has a key function that we will talk about later.

For its part, the Logitech Crayon is completely different from the two Apple Pencil models. In this case, users can choose between two different finishes, where gray and orange they are protagonists. As for the shape, it has very rounded lines, but it is somewhat wider than the two from the Cupertino company. In addition, both in the front and rear, it presents a series of reinforcements, which also have their function.

Battery

As always when we talk about a technological device, the battery is a fundamental point, and in this sense there are big differences between these three styluses, both in the hours that you are going to be able to use them uninterruptedly, and in the way in which you will have to load them.

We start with the battery life, which, after all, is surely the point of greatest concern for all users who are considering purchasing one of these devices. In this case, it is the two Apple models that far exceed Logitech’s, offering up to 12 hours of autonomy, for 7 hours which you will have if you choose the Crayon. Despite the difference, I believe that the three models They have more than enough autonomy. for a normal use of a stylus, since in few occasions a user will be more than 7 hours in a row writing or using it. However, the difference exists and must be taken into account.

We now turn to charging method that exists in each one, where one of the great differences comes from, especially in terms of comfort. Both the 1st Generation Apple Pencil and the Logitech Crayon have to be connected to a Lightning cable in order to charge its battery. In addition, with the Apple Pencil you can also connect it to the iPad’s own Lightning port and charge it in that peculiar way.

On the other hand, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil has, in the flattened part that we were talking about earlier, with the possibility of connecting magnetically to the side of the iPad to charge. In fact, this is not only more convenient when it comes to charging the device, but it is also an ideal way to store it when you are not using it, giving you the feeling that the Apple Pencil has an unlimited battery.

gestures?

Surely when you see this section of the comparison you have doubted a lot about what gestures you can carry out with these devices. Well, here is another of the great differences between them. With both the 1st generation Apple Pencil and the Logitech Crayon, there is no chance to perform any action through gestures.

However, with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, the Cupertino company wanted to make the use of this accessory a way of being somewhat more productive and faster when users write with it. In this way, if on your iPad you are going to Settings > Apple Pencil, you can check how doing two taps on the front of the device, you can carry out the action you have configured, the options are as follows.

Toggle between the current tool and the eraser.

Toggle between the current tool and the last tool used.

Show the color palette.

Disabled.

How do they look alike?

Obviously, the three devices are three styluses to be used with an iPad, and for this reason they have a large number of similarities that make them fantastic devices to always accompany the iPad and take full advantage of it and the potential that this has. product of the Cupertino company.

way of writing

Fortunately for all users, one of the similarities that you can find between these three devices is the experience or the feeling that you have when writing with them on your iPad. This has been a real revolution, and without a doubt it has meant that many users have opted for the Apple device given the options and the potential it has to be able to use it with so many different accessories, including the stylus, either from Apple or from Logitech.

When writing on a screen, these three devices are capable of transmitting to the user the same feeling what you would have if you were writing in your notebook or traditional folio. They will not find any difficulty, on the contrary, the smoothness Y how to slide the tip of the pen on the screen is very nice. In addition, thanks to the wide variety of applications that exist in the App Store, all users are able to find the one that best suits their needs and the one that they can get the most out of together with their Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

Size

In the first part of this comparison we have talked about the design of these three devices, mentioning that there were notable differences between them that are noticeable especially when holding them by hand. Well, these differences in terms of design do not affect their size in a striking way, varying slightly, but making the experience, in that sense, the same with one as with another.

Apple Pencil 1st generation : Height: 175.7mm Diameter: 8.9mm Weight: 20.7g

: Apple Pencil 2nd generation : Height: 166mm Diameter: 8.9mm Weight: 20.7g

: logitech crayons : Height: 163mm Width: 12mm Depth: 8mm Weight: 20g

:

Price and availability

One of the points that always marks the purchase decision of all users is the price of the devices. In this case, you not only have to take this into account, but also the compatibility of the different models with your iPad, since, for example, based on this, you can choose to acquire the 1st or 2nd generation Apple Pencil, since it does not There is a model that is compatible with both. On the other hand, you don’t have that problem with the Logitech Crayon, which is compatible with the vast majority of iPad models.

But hey, let’s go to the price and the place where you can buy these three products. They are all available in the Apple Store, and of course other third-party stores like Amazon. Price varies considerably, with the most expensive being the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which costs 135 euros. It is followed by the 1st generation Apple Pencil, priced at €99, leaving the Logitech Crayon as the cheapest option, priced at €71.99 in the brand store.

However, eventually you can find them on sale in some stores like Amazon.

our conclusion

The choice of one device or another, from our point of view, will depend a lot on which iPad model each user has. In case you have an iPad that is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd generation, the price difference compared to the Logitech Crayon is worth it, especially for three fundamental points. The first of them is the battery, since by being able to always place the Apple Pencil magnetically on the iPad, it will practically always have 100% autonomy, the second point has to do with this, the comfort of being able to place always your pencil next to iPad, and the third, the ability to use gestures to work faster when writing with Apple Pencil.

On the other hand, if your iPad is compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil, in this case, the logitech crayons It’s worth it, since both offer the same functional level, but Logitech’s option is considerably cheaper than the one offered by the Cupertino company. Therefore, faced with two functionally very similar options, the best is the one that is cheaper.