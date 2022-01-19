Confirm muscle injury of James Rodríguez in Al-Rayyan, risk Colombian National Team | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez was not in Al-Rayyan’s last duel, the visit to Al-Khor (0-0) and the reason would not be for covid 19, which at that point would be the most manageable, but for an issue that has been almost a karma: injuries.

The Colombian did not appear in the field due to what would be a physical problem, although it is warned that it would be more of a precaution than something serious.

“James has a slight soreness in one of his leg muscles,” said the Al Rayyan EN/ES account, which is unofficial but often cites club statements in the local language.

If the version is confirmed, it would be a new withdrawal from him for medical reasons, which surely bothers him considering the rich history of absences due to injury that he accumulates in his career.

The curious thing is that James appeared training, apparently normally, in the hours before the league duel on Tuesday.

The comment was also made in another scenario: James played Call of Duty: Warzone with the stremaer ‘VdGUN’, one of his usual companions for being an expert, and the discharge was distantly mentioned.

We have to wait for the official confirmations, which directly affect the Colombian National Team, which even planned to join James with Quintero against Peru, but now it is exposed to not having either of them.