Construction of hotels in Pedernales will begin in the middle of this year

The next Pedernal tourist destinationes, whose project will be presented this Friday at a meeting with the presence of President Luis Abinader, will have the start of the construction of the hotels in the middle of this year.

The president indicated that there is no “magic wand” for hotels to appear, but work has been going on, because infrastructure and designs have already begun and earthworks have already begun on the land where the Pedernales airport will be built.

“That’s a project that I supervise every week, as well as in another direction that is not tourism and that the Manzanillo project is being worked on”, replied the president at the end of his participation in the Tourism Leadership Forum together with the CEO of the Piñero Group, Encarna Piñero.

The president stated that he expects a great success from FITUR 2022, where the Dominican Republic is fashionable, not only because of the great investment that will continue with 6,000 rooms under construction, but with the creation of jobs in hotels. He argued that the Puerto Plata and Samaná areas will be relaunched, so that they return to their best moments.

zero bureaucracy

In addition, President Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic is expected to have “zero bureaucracy” in November”, assuring that the country has advanced a lot in institutional matters.

The Dominican president added that the Government is focused on strengthening institutions and, above all, transparency.

He cited that The Dominican Republic is the only country in the Caribbean with a 24-hour merchandise clearance service.

He also highlighted the programs that have been developed in favor of tourism and investors, the universal health insurance and degree program, as well as the macroeconomic indicators that allow projecting a growth of the Dominican GDP between 12% and 12.5% ​​at the end of 2021.

He added that for the Dominican Republic the best years are yet to come and that in health matters, with these variants of the coronavirus, “there is no longer herd immunity.”

country recognition

During FITUR 2022, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) hand in hand with its secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, gave the Government of the Dominican Republic an award for its successful recovery in the tourism industry and for the efficient management of the sanitary protocols applied in the different destinations of the Caribbean country.

Pololikashvili presented the award to President Abinader, as well as to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who presented more than 200 travel agents, hoteliers and other guests, the benefits of Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, La Romana, Samaná, Miches, and the Colonial City in Santo Domingo and about which Collado’s presentation said is not even 5% of everything in the Caribbean nation.

300

scholarships in tourism

Abinader signed an agreement for 300 training scholarships with the UNWTO IE University Tourism Online Academy.

14,000

Graduates

The UNWTO IE University Online Tourism Academy has trained around 14,000 students from all over the world.

40,000

Jobs

Abinader emphasized that Dominican tourism activity recovered 40,000 more jobs than in the pre-pandemic, which shows that tourism continues to grow.