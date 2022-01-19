Cuban broadcaster Abel Álvarez returns to Havana

The Cuban communicator and television presenter Abel Alvarez He returned to Havana on vacation after several years without visiting the country.

“After almost 3 years I return to Havana, family, public, viewers and sensations,” said the popular presenter on his Facebook profile, where he shared images of his arrival on the island.

Abel flew from Los Angeles, United States, to Havana on Tuesday. He told his followers on social networks that he takes advantage of his vacation time at the beginning of 2022.

“About to start a new adventure after a long day full of unexpected emotions. Holidays 2022“He said on Facebook, along with images of him waiting for the flight.

He then showed his arrival at Jose Marti International Airport and took some photos in iconic places of the Cuban capital such as the Central Park. The post has more than 4,000 interactions on Facebook and more than 1,200 comments in which followers of the television presenter wish him a happy stay in his homeland.

Among the messages are several that indicate that Abel is a beloved announcer and some who ask him to fulfill their dream of seeing him as a guest on the program ‘Al Mediodía’ on National Television, which he presented for a long time with the ‘Noon on TV’ format.

“I’d like to see you as a guest on the show At Noon. Could it be? Hopefully, there are many of us who remember you and we admire”, said a follower to the popular presenter, who replied kindly that he appreciated the comment but the participation in the program did not depend on him.

Abel Alvarez He left Cuba in 2008 and since then he has not stopped being in the media. He worked as a television presenter and announcer in Mexico and then in Los Angeles, where he currently lives.

In an interview to CyberCuba He indicated that in addition to his career as an announcer, he has ventured into areas such as dubbing for cinema and film production (in “25 Horas” and “Las Polacas”, both short films by Carlos Barba Salva).

While away from Cuba, the communicator confessed that what he misses most about his native country is his family and the closeness of the island’s public.

“Of the Cubans, the closeness I felt when I spoke from a television or radio studio, or the bags of letters that arrived at the ICRT when I hosted ‘Noon on TV.’ In these times, when so much is lived online, it is good remember those signs of affection that came from the handwriting of Cubans,” he told CyberCuba in October 2021.

