Dani Alves reveals the ‘madness’ he would be willing to do for Messi’s return to Barcelona

2022-01-19
Daniel Alves was interviewed on Tuesday Radio Catalunya where he spoke about his current situation, that of the team and, of course, Messi. The defender sent a message to the Argentine so that he can return to Barcelona. In addition, he took the opportunity to praise his coach Xavi Hernandez.
Xavi
”I’ve already said it once: it’s version 3.0 of Barça. He has the same philosophy as Guardiola, the same style. It may cost you a little more for the whole situation, but great stories, great books, are also a process. It has been brave to come and take on Barça at this time”.
Messi
“He is not only the best player in the club, but in history and it is strange to be here and not have him. But many times things do not happen as we dream. He was the one who told me: ‘where are you going to be better than here?’ I tell you the same.”
Do you dream of Messi’s return?
“It would be nice if he finished his career here. Finishing here could be a great gift for him and for the club. If he does, I act as an intermediary for the commission”.
The present of Barcelona
“It is very painful to see where Barça has been led. You have to find the solution. Clubs always have their ups and downs. What must be ensured is that crises last a short time, a couple of years. And our challenge here is to convince everyone that they play for the best club in the world, the team that changed the history of football.”
Young
“The people who are part of the club must get this into their heads. A 17-year-old boy can be a phenomenon, but it is not easy for him to carry the weight of the club. That’s why you have to be close to him. The idea is to convince them that they are experiencing something unique and that they cannot miss it. Let them know the history of this club because it is unique”.