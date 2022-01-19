Dani Alves reveals the ‘madness’ he would be willing to do for Messi’s return to Barcelona

2022-01-19

Daniel Alves was interviewed on Tuesday Radio Catalunya where he spoke about his current situation, that of the team and, of course, Messi. The defender sent a message to the Argentine so that he can return to Barcelona. In addition, he took the opportunity to praise his coach Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi

”I’ve already said it once: it’s version 3.0 of Barça. He has the same philosophy as Guardiola, the same style. It may cost you a little more for the whole situation, but great stories, great books, are also a process. It has been brave to come and take on Barça at this time”.

Messi

“He is not only the best player in the club, but in history and it is strange to be here and not have him. But many times things do not happen as we dream. He was the one who told me: ‘where are you going to be better than here?’ I tell you the same.”