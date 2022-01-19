Do you qualify for one of the two federal fast internet subsidies?

Students in the public system of Puerto Rico can obtain a free modem with a broadband internet connection, as part of the federally funded WIFI Hotspot program announced Monday. And, next January 24, teaching staff, special education assistants and directors of public schools will also be able to apply for the program approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In parallel, the FCC is transitioning from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) temporary subsidy program, which it launched in 2021 to help more people have adequate access to the internet during the pandemic, to a new program with no expiration date called Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

What do these programs provide, how do they apply, and who qualifies? Here we answer these and other questions.

“The DE has a portal with a questionnaire that they must answer and from there they qualify. They receive a voucher and with that they go to any of the three participating companies to provide them with the service,” Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and CEO of Claro, explained to this medium.

The aforementioned portal is de.pr.gov/hotspot and, until now, the benefit expires on June 30. In addition to Claro, Liberty and the Puerto Rican provider AeroNet participate in the program.

“We want to make life safe and comfortable for these people, so we have the page wifi2022.com to redeem the certificate”, announced Gino Villarini, founder and CEO of AeroNet. After this step, the client will receive the modem by private mail ready to be used in a case that includes a charger. “They do not have to pay anything for the equipment or for the service or shipping”.

For his part, Vice President of Liberty Waldo Hooker reported that applicants who already have their voucher should “go to one of our 35 participating stores to obtain your equipment and service within the benefit”. The list is available here.

Claro will process these cases in all its stores, either with the certificate printed or sent to the email wifigratis@claropr.com. Ortiz de Montellano clarified that for the Wifi Hotspot program, 30GB of high speed is offered per month and then there could be speed reduction.

Meanwhile, Villarini added that the federal program restricts access to “educational and related content” in the case of minors. He indicated that it is not yet clear if these restrictions will apply to beneficiaries of legal age.

The providers and the DE itself emphasize that members of households that already have another internet subsidy such as the EBB do not qualify, but the FCC indicates on its page that there may be exceptions, for which the recommendation is to apply however you want.

Active ED students and employees such as special education assistants and teaching staff (including teachers, counselors, social workers, and librarians, among others) are eligible for the benefit.

Transition Subsidy

On the other hand, the EBB benefit – which grants up to $50 subsidy on high-speed internet for the home – expires on March 31, but as of April 1 many of the beneficiaries could continue with the new ACP subsidy program, if meet the eligibility criteria.

These are: beneficiaries of the Lifeline program; those with a family income at or below 200% of the federal poverty limit; participants of school cafeterias, the WIC program or the federal Pell grant.

“The transition allows the client to remain with the same offers, the only thing that changes, as of March 31, is that the total discount before was $50 and now it would be $30″, explained Vivian Sánchez, director of marketing for the local provider Worldnet, which appears on the list of companies participating in the ACP.

The FCC has a list of frequently asked questions about this program. They can be accessed in Spanish here.