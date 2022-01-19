Dodgers and Yankees favorites to sign Freddie Freeman

In more bad news for the Braves, he’s giving MLB pundits a lot to talk about and more reason to link to Freddie Freeman with the Dodgers, given its roots in Southern California.

David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports has reiterated about this movement that it would be one of the great bombings of free agency. He recently brought up the adjustment due to Max Muncy’s elbow injury along with the fact that the infield was demoted after Corey Seager left for the Rangers.

“The Yankees and Dodgers are believed to be among the teams that have contacted Freeman and his representatives to express interest.” declared columnist Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

Although the topic of paying Freeman what he supposedly wants (six years in the $180-$200 million range) is a discussion for another time, the Dodgers could add arguably the best first baseman of this generation in an effort to get back to the top of MLB leaves plenty of healthy speculation during one of the dullest moments in baseball history.