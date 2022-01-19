Dortmund out of the German Cup after hit against second division team

2022-01-18

The Dortmund began to pressure Haland to renew, and now Haaland begins to ponder his departure even more. The Borussia suffered another bump in the span of a month. This Tuesday he was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Cup German by the leader of the local second division, the St. Pauli. The aurinegros fell 2-1, the 22nd goal of Haland in the season it was not enough for more than the discount in a game to be forgotten that had all the stars of the current champion of the contest on the court.

With Bayern Munich already eliminated, the German Cup was left this Tuesday without the other great German team, Borussia Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, not having enough with a penalty goal from their Norwegian star Erling Haland (58) to save the classification. Earlier, St Pauli had gone ahead with goals from Etienne Amenyido (4) and Axel Witsel (40, against). This blow falls after the bucket of cold water in the Champions League where they were left out in the group stage; in February they will begin their participation in the Europa League. Haland, who has scored 79 goals in 78 games with the Teutons, confessed during the week that “the club has begun to pressure me to make a decision. Things are going to start happening”, regarding his future.