Ecuador is getting ready for a ‘crucial double date’ of Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Soccer | sports

A small group of tricolors works at the National Team, defender Xavier Arreaga spoke of the World Cup objective with the national team.

The technician Gustavo Alfaro works with a small group of selected waiting to confirm the final list that will be for Ecuador on days 15 and 16 of the tie World Cup, in duels against Brazil and Peru.

the defender Xavier Arreaga It is part of the lot of tricolors and in a virtual press conference He expressed this Tuesday the feeling of the team that, under the command of Alfaro, works in the National Team.

“We are doing a good job, the double date will be crucial for us, we face it with the same responsibility as always, knowing that we play very important things and that everything will depend on us to achieve the goal. We are mentalized in that classification”, pointed out the defender of the Seattle Sounders, of the MLS.

“We work in the most responsible way, it is time to take advantage of time and training, preparing for the games to come. This double date will be different, we are close to the goal and we must stick to that”, commented the tricolor defender.

Arreaga spoke of the “responsibility of keeping the three points against Brazil”, first rival of the double day, at stake to play the January 27 (16:00) at the Rodrigo Paz Stadium.

“Brazil is a very powerful rival, but we have considered that at home we must be strong, we prepare for that, because Ecuador’s goal is to win, at home against Brazil and also go to Peru (February 1) to seek victory,” he said.

To start this work, the DT Alfaro delivered a partial list with eleven players, of which Byron Castillo and Fernando León are absent due to injury, while the coaching staff analyzes the situation of the selectable, at the moment with six positive players for COVID-19, awaiting its evolution.

“To know that a colleague is affected is news that hurts because we need each of the players, it will always be bad news because a player, a partner, a person who has been involved in this dream is lost. We hope to have as many players as possible. The pandemic is at a very high peak, so we have to take care of ourselves, be well to get ready against Brazil, without losing any more players”, said Arreaga. (D)