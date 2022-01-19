“Either Dembélé renews or an exit is found for him”

BARCELONA — Xavi Hernández always showed closeness, and even affection, especially with Ousmane Dembélé. An understanding and patience, which ended this Wednesday, prior to a momentous Cup match in Bilbao and before which the Barça coach did not guarantee the Frenchman’s line-up, “tomorrow we will decide”, and in which he gave the feeling of be fed up: “If you don’t renew, you’ll have to find a solution and do it now”.

Ousmane Dembélé claims an action in a Barcelona match Getty Images

The Barça coach will offer the same Thursday morning the list of summoned to travel to Bilbao and at this time it is not possible to guess what he will decide, personally, with the player, to whom he directly transferred a kind of ultimatum, hoping that today there could be a kind of rapprochement with his agent or even not calling him for the match against Athletic Bilbao.

“Ousmane tells me that he wants to renew and continue, but everything remains the same. Tomorrow we will decide what to do because we have a momentous game and there are only two solutions: either he renews or a solution is sought for him to leave the club. That is the decision we have made. taken,” he confirmed.

“It’s a complex and difficult situation. The club has made the decision that if he doesn’t renew, a solution will have to be found because there have been talks with his representative for five months now,” revealed the Barça coach, who acknowledged, although without expressing it openly, being tired of a situation that needs to be resolved urgently “Either black or white because you have to look at the interests of the club, decide what is best for the entity”.

2 Related

“I have been very honest with him; I have told him what I expect from him, I think I have given him all the confidence because he has played a lot and he knows that I believe in him. He knows the project there is, he has played every possible minute and the situation in that sense is very clear”, confirmed Xavi, transferring all the responsibility to him… At the same time as being incredulous with the situation.

“I don’t understand it… He wants to renew but things are as they are and a decision has to be made now. He has the upper hand but it has reached a point where he either renews or looks for a way out,” he said. .

Questioned by the statements of Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, and that contradiction with respect to what Dembélé himself told him, Xavi was equally surprised: “I also ask myself that question… but that is a question for him, not for me. I don’t want to disrespect anyone but the message we have is very clear. The solution is to renew or find a way out”.

“We have to stop short and I feel bad for the player, but we have to decide what is best for the club”, he stated, showing that after five months patience ran out at the Camp Nou and that Xavi, in the first person, He has already taken sides in this war.