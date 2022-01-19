Emerson Rodríguez Confirmed Signing Goes to Inter Miami CF | Millionaires today | Colombians Abroad

It’s official. After saying goodbye through the club’s social networks and the ambassador fans, Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez was announced this Wednesday as a new Inter Miami player from the United States.

The right winger then begins his first experience in soccer abroad, after an outstanding stint in Colombian soccer at the hands of Millonarios.

Through a statement on its website, the team, whose owner is British star David Beckham, announced the born Buenaventura as its brand new reinforcement for the 2022 season.

“Inter Miami CF reports that Colombian winger Emerson Rodríguez has been signed from Colombian powerhouse Millonarios Fútbol Club on a contract through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option until 2026. Rodríguez joins Inter Miami as part of ‘MLS’s U22 Initiative’ program and adds attack to the first team in its third season in MLS”, detailed the club.

Likewise, on social networks, the news was complemented with a presentation video featuring Chris Henderson, Inter’s sports director, and the curious interventions of Javier Fernández and Carlos Antonio Vélez.

“Emerson is an exciting and dynamic young talent that we are excited to welcome to Inter Miami. Its characteristics enhance the attack of our team to get goals this coming season, “said Henderson.

The text was accompanied by a video in which they relive some of their important moments with Millonarios in the narration of the ‘Singer of the Goal’ and with data from Vélez.

See it here: