epic price for a 65″ Hisense Smart TV

Something that makes this Hisense 65U8GQ striking is that it has everything you need to also be an excellent option when it comes to enjoying games from the latest generation consoles (and we’re talking about the new Xbox Series X and PS5). The reason that exists for us to say this is that the TV that is on offer has a frequency on its screen of 120Hz , which added to the fact that it uses technology MEMC to optimize moving images, it ensures that everything will look perfect in games and you will not miss any detail always very quickly.

The Smart TV we are talking about has a screen of 65 inches , so you have more than enough space to enjoy as God commands a good soccer game or the chapter you need to finish watching a series. In addition, this is a device that has two characteristics that are currently considered basic in a television: resolution 4K and compatibility with HDR to enjoy realistic colors and a wide dynamic range (in addition, this TV also offers support for Dolby Vision, which is important so you do not have to worry about anything).

this is a model that has a good operating system that allows the use of voice assistants such as Alexa

This Hisense TV does not take up much

Despite the 65-inch dimensions of the ULED screen that includes the TV we are talking about, you will not have many problems placing it in the living room, since it is smaller than you might think due to excellent use of the frames it includes. If you have a gap 145.2 x 91 x 38 centimeters, you can now enjoy all kinds of content because this is only what the TV will “steal” from your home. Also, you should know that you can hang this product on the wall, so all the options are available to you.

To finish, we want to highlight that this Hisense 65U8GQ has a sound that is superior to what currently exists on the market, since it offers an output power that reaches 60W with five ways (one of them being an integrated subwoofer). In addition, it does not lack support for Dolby and DTS; so the location is excellent. Do you have Internet access? Well, the answer is yes, both by cable and by Wifi, so you will always get the most out of this TV and streaming video platforms.