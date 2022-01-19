Ethereum Founder and Another Tech Entrepreneur Propose Shifting the Burden of Pregnancy to “Synthetic Wombs” and Get Backlashed

Vitálik Buterin suggested that the implementation of such technology will contribute to a significant reduction in wage inequality between men and women.

Twitter was filled with criticism of Ethereum blockchain network founder Vitálik Buterin and digital market platform Gumroad founder Sahil Lavingia after they suggested transferring the burden of pregnancy to “synthetic wombs” to eradicate the gender inequality.

“We should invest in technology that makes have children much faster, easier, cheaper, more accessible. Synthetic bellies, etc.”, wrote Lavingia in reaction to a post by Elon Musk, in which showed his concern “over the world’s collapsing population” and low birth rates.

Buterin spoke along the same lines. Thus, the renowned Russian-Canadian programmer tweeted that “the disparities between men and women are much greater once marriage and children enter the scene“.

Disparities in economic success between men and women are far larger once marriage+children enter the picture. Synthetic wombs would remove the high burden of pregnancy, significantly reducing the inequality.https://t.co/Zpin8tTlR6 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 18, 2022

“Synthetic wombs would eliminate the high burden of pregnancy, significantly reducing inequality“He maintained, attaching a graph that shows a drastic drop in female income after the birth of the first baby, something that is not observed among men.

Mass outrage online

Although some of the users agreed with such judgments, even affirming that pregnancy is something “archaic” or alluding Due to how expensive it is to raise a child, technology entrepreneurs received a strong rejection from many Internet users, who did not notice their expressions.

“Grow babies in labs or what? Like in ‘The Matrix’?” one wondered.

“You want to make children like an iPhone. Men talking about artificial wombs disgust me,” asserted a woman. “Tech Brothers Have Answers. Instead of Childcare, Healthcare, Housing, Choking on Student Debt…Synthetic Bellies,” I note other.

“I’m calling a complete and total shutdown of Silicon Valley until we figure out what the hell is going on,” tweeted a netizen. “Sometimes, well, many times, the experience does not transfer from one area to another. See below,” wrote another in response to Lavingia’s tweet.