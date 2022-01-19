Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo: Mario Bezares claims to have been the cupid of the couple

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo they maintained a relationship from which their only child was born in common Jose Eduardo DerbezHowever, after some conflicts, between lawsuits and parental authority, currently, the actors maintain a distant relationship.

Despite their separation more than 20 years ago, they are still one of the most remembered couples and their relationship is still a topic of conversation, for example, the interview that the comedian recently gave Mario Bezares to the program “First hand”, in which he claimed to have served as cupid among the actors.

In the interview he recalled his time in the program “Anabel!”, hosted by Anabel Ferreira and broadcast in the 1990s, in which she shared screen with Eugenio Derbez.

It was just on that show that mario bezares assured that the romance between Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo began: “We were doing ‘Anabel!’ and at that moment the courtship both of Victoria Ruffo to Eugenio, and Eugenio has always been characterized as a shy person, he is an inhibited person“.

Mario Bezares helped Eugenio Derbez to conquer Victoria Ruffo

According to the comedian, due to the Eugenio Derbez’s shyness, decided to help him get closer to Victoria Ruffo: “For him to be encouraged to go out with Victoria, we invented a dinner at the orange restaurant and the four of us got together to chat and to be there at ease. It was that turning point for him to be break the nougat together with Vicky and Eugenio“.

Despite the fact that Eugenio Derbez has declared on some occasions that it was Victoria Ruffo who approached him, Mario Bezares pointed out that it was the opposite: “I love Eugenio very much, just as I love Vicky very much, so I liked the idea of to hang out together.”

“The two were together, both wanted, both were attracted and the two commented and so on. The love was between the two”, concluded the comedian, who also assured that he would like to organize a reunion with the cast of “Anabel!”.