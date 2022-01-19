Eugenio Pizzuto would be in the crosshairs of Celta de Vigo

Midtime Editorial

After it was revealed that Eugenio Pizzuto was left out of Lille of France without even having debuted in the first team, it seems that the future of the Mexican would continue in the football of the old continent, more specifically, in the Spanish football.

According to newspaper information The Uncheck, the youth squad of Pachuca is in the sights of Celta de Vigo, a team that already has two Aztec players among its ranks: Nestor Araujo and the newly incorporated Orbelin Pineda.

The same medium detailed that “the negotiations between both parties have intensified in the last few hours“, so very soon the signing of the 19-year-old footballer could be announced.

Where would Pizzuto play?

In case the arrival of pizzuto to the set of Vigo, the youth would join the subsidiary of the Spanish squad, since his name would be “on the agenda of alfredo merino, responsible for recruiting the lower categories, to reinforce the core of the subsidiary in the RFEF First Division“.

It should be noted that despite the fact that he did not play a minute with Lille, Eugenio Pizzuto was crowned as Ligue 1 champion because he was registered with the team and jumped on the French team’s bench several times last season.