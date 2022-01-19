EXATLON 6 USA: What time does it start?

Telemundo Chelly Cantú: The winner of the first season of Exatlón Estados Unidos

There are only hours left for the start of the new season of the call “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, It is the successful sports reality show of the Telemundo Exatlon United States network, whose new installment promises, once again, to make history. That’s right, the sixth season of Exatlon USA is loaded with a lot of emotion, a million adrenaline, new circuits, fabulous prizes, and 24 warriors willing to give everything in the intricate sands of the Dominican Republic.

A sixth season full of novelties

In this new installment of Exatlon United States there are different important details that are far from previous editions. To start: There are 24 athletes totally new. That is to say, warriors who, just as the first champion and now commentator and reporter for the competition, Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, arrived in 2018, do not know the challenge they face.

The names of these warriors that from today we will know very closely are: Anisa Guajardo, Briadam Herrera, Candy Toche, Héctor Gómez, Isabel Arcila, Jaime Espinal, Jennifer Muñoz, Jordan O’Brien, Mateo González, Paloma Flores, Polo Monarrez and Ricardo Osorio for Team Famous.

The following will participate in the Team Contenders: Abril García, Alicia Beltrán, Angel Rodríguez, Emilio Lara, Fernanda De La Mora, Frank De La Cruz, Jesús Beltrán, Lupita Gavilanes, Miguel Ángel Espinoza, Natalia Palacios, Rebeca Valentín and Yoisel Barrios.

You can see more details of each participant, and their photos by clicking here.

There are also new circuits that are, if that was possible, more difficult than we have seen in the history of the competition. As the presenter of Exatlon United States, Frederik Oldenburg, explained to AhoraMismo in scoop; the novelties in terms of circuits are headed by one totally in the sea in which the main condition, according to Oldenburg himself, is knowing how to swim.

And taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about Frederik, his driving, accompanied by Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, to bring us all the details of our favorite competition, is one of those details that fortunately remain unchanged.

On which channel can you enjoy the new season of Exatlon United States?

The premiere of the sixth season of Exatlon Estados Unidos will be as usual since its first edition, through the Telemundo network. To find out the number, depending on where you live, you should check with your local cable provider (FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner). You can also click here to find the channel and stay alert to everything that happens in Exatlon United States.

It may also happen that you don’t have a cable provider, but that’s no reason to miss out on the competition. By clicking here you will be able to learn about different options to enjoy Exatlon United States through live streaming.

What time does the sixth season of Exatlon United States start?

Today, Monday, January 17, starting at 7pm / 6pm Central on Telemundo, you can enjoy the premiere of the sixth season of Exatlon Estados Unidos, which will be broadcast from Monday to Friday, with special elimination Sundays.

We are ready for the great premiere of Exatlon United States!