Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani summoned to testify for assault on Capitol

Washington. The US House committee investigating the assault on the Capitol of January 6 of 2021 summoned this Tuesday to declare four former allies of the former president donald trump (2017-2021), among which the former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani stands out.

The four individuals were summoned to testify for having promoted false theories about electoral fraud in the November 2020 elections, in which Trump was defeated by Joe BidenThe president of the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

Specifically, Giuliani played a central role in Trump’s unsuccessful attempts to overturn the election result in court.

According to Thompson, the former mayor of New York between 1994 and 2001 tried to convince state legislators to invalidate Biden’s victory, and was also in contact with Trump and other members of Congress to prevent the election results from being ratified.

On January 6, when the assault on Capitol Hill took place, Congress was scheduled to endorse Biden’s victory, a mere procedural step that ended in violence.

In addition to Guliani, the other two attorneys who have received notice to testify before Congress are Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, who have filed several lawsuits to overturn the election result.

Boris Epshteyn, a former White House adviser who allegedly spoke with Trump on January 6 to see how Biden’s victory could be prevented from being certified, was also summoned to testify.

The four must deliver a series of documents to the committee that investigates the assault on the Capitol before February 1 and must go to declare the next one on February 8.

If they refuse, they could be held in contempt, as has happened so far with three former Trump aides: his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark, and his former adviser and campaign manager Steve Bannon, who also faces charges. by criminal means.

Trump had called a protest near the White House on January 6 and, at the end, some 10,000 people marched to the Capitol and some 800 broke into the building to prevent the election result from being ratified.

Five people died and about 140 agents were attacked.

The committee that issued the summons this Tuesday was created by the president of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and is made up of a majority of Democratic congressmen, although there are two Republican members -Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger- who are at odds with Trump.

