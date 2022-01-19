Four Buildings to Be Demolished After Deadly Bronx Explosion – NBC New York

Four New York City residential buildings will have to be demolished after a deadly building explosion Tuesday, the area councilman said.

The explosion on Tuesday morning in Fox Street in the South Bronx left Martha Dagbasta, 77, dead and seven other people injured, including five police officers who suffered smoke inhalation while trying to rescue one of the other victims of the building that exploded.

Authorities are still sifting through the debris for a cause, but the damage has already been done. City Councilman Rafael Salamanca said Wednesday that four buildings — the one that exploded, the two on each side and one at the end of the block — will have to be torn down.

The explosion was initially thought to be gas-related, but Con Ed later said he had no indication that was the case. Witnesses pointed to our sister network News 4 They heard at least two explosions, followed by flames. Onlookers at first thought it was snowing, until they realized it was ashes falling from the fire.

The fire broke out about 3 miles south of the deadly Bronx fire earlier this month that killed 17 people. Many of those victims, some of them young children, received their final goodbyes over the weekend.