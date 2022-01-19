Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras as his agent

Star free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has hired agent Scott Boras, the player himself told ESPN by phone Tuesday night.

On the 47th day of the Major League lockout, with transactions frozen and Correa still without a team, the 27-year-old player joined Boras, the veteran agent who, before the work stoppage, negotiated $630 million in deals for Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Max Scherzer.

Correa, who in seven seasons with the Houston Astros made two All-Star teams and won the 2017 World Series, entered this winter at the top of the most sought-after free agents. While several teams expressed interest in Correa, Seager signed the pre-lockout mega deal with the Texas Rangers for $325 million over 10 years.

In a statement Correa gave to ESPN, he said: “I have made the decision to retain Boras Corporation to represent me going forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.”

Correa said he would not comment beyond that.

Before signing Boras, Correa was represented by William Morris Endeavor, whose parent company, Endeavor, bought nine minor league teams in December. The MLB Players Association recently sent a letter to the company with possible disciplinary action on the table for breaking agent regulations that prohibit ownership of minor league teams, as The Athletic first reported. The confusion with WME was the backdrop against which Boras recruited Correa.

How the market plays out after the lockout ends could depend on how quickly an agreement is reached between the league and the players’ union. After a league proposal last week, a union counterattack could come this week.

Once the work stoppage is over, Correa’s market — and where he’s headed after finishing fifth in AL MVP voting last season — will be perhaps the biggest story in the game. Although other big names remain free agents, including Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, Clayton Kershaw and those represented by Boras, Kris Bryant and Nick Castellanos, Correa is seen as a franchise-level player who should dominate to the fullest.

Correa hit .279/.366/.485 in 148 games for the Astros, who lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves. Correa was part of all five consecutive Houston teams to go to at least the AL Championship Series, and was a key player on the 2017 team that was later exposed for its use of a sign-stealing scheme.

Correa endured booing from fans during a 2021 postseason in which he starred in the division series, but was slightly below average with his bat the rest of the playoffs. His glove was exceptional as usual, and between the skill of his bat, a Gold Glove at the most important position in the field and his young age, Correa has all the characteristics that typically lead to massive free-agent deals.