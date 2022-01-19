French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after a spectacular accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday, one day after suffering a spectacular skiing accident that kept him hospitalized in a critical state, the French press confirmed. He was 37 years old.

The BFM TV chain, which advanced the news, confirms that the double winner of the César award was unable to recover from the severe head injury after a collision with another skier at the La Rosière resort, in the French Alps, where he was recovered by helicopter and transferred to the Grenoble hospital.

The Albertville Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident, on a track in Savoy.

The interpreter suffered an accident on Tuesday at La Rosière station, in Savoy. The impact occurred when he collided with another skier, as the BFM TV network advanced on Wednesday and other local media have confirmed.

Ulliel, who was unconscious, had to be transported by helicopter to Grenoble University Hospital, where he is still hospitalized and died.

The actor, father of a six-year-old boy together with the model Gaëlle Pietri, rose to fame at the age of 19 in the film “Les Égarés”, opposite Emmanuelle Béart, and shortly after with Audrey Tautou in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Long Sunday Engagement”, which earned him the César Award for Best Actor revelation.

He won a César again in 2017, in the category of best actor, for his performance in the film “Only the end of the world”, by Canadian Xavier Dolan.

He is one of the actors with the longest international career and is due to premiere the Marvel series “Moon Knight” soon.