Funds in parallel with the ballast of Schwarzenegger’s son

Another exercise for our friend’s workout collection Joseph Baena. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son exercises daily at the mythical Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles and this time he has shown one of his finishers for chest day that, in addition, also serves to work the triceps: some bottoms in parallel or dips with ballast.

You can include this movement in both your pectoral routines and your arm routines, varying the width of your hands on the bars to hit your chest or triceps more. And, as Baena does, you can do it with ballast, be it a dumbbell between your feet, discs hanging from your waist or chains hanging from your neck like Schwarzenegger’s son.

Parallel dips are a strength exercise using our body weight, perfect for working the chest and triceps. If we slightly incline the trunk forward we will be giving more intensity to the pectoral and if we keep the trunk straight, most of the work falls on the triceps. Take note here also of the best exercises for your triceps.

Joseph Baena

