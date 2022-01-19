Gabriela Spanic found her boyfriend with another man in her own house! [+FOTOS]

The years pass and the beauty of the eternal “Usurpadora” remains. Gabriela Spanic is one of the most beautiful Latinas on television who remains single. At least, until a few weeks ago I had a boyfriend, but everything was in the past.

According to the magazine TV Notas, Gaby Spanic suffered a disappointment a few weeks ago, when she found the one who, until then, was her boyfriend, in her house with another man.

It was last September, when the Venezuelan actress based in Mexico told her companions on the reality show “The House of Celebrities”, that she had discovered an ex-boyfriend in her own house, kissing another man.

She did not give details of who it was, but -for the times- everything indicates that it is Andréi Mangra, a young Romanian dancer who she met in August 2020, when she was part of the reality show “Dancing with the stars” in Hungary, both They were a couple on the TV show.

“Andréi was her dance partner throughout the reality show. At first, there was so much chemistry on the dance floor that fans and viewers took them to the final, finishing second, and this man, not at all silly, seeing Gaby’s fame and popularity, made her fall in love.” , the friend of the actress told the aforementioned magazine to which he also assured that Andréi assured the actress that he was not homosexual.

“In August of last year, Gaby was recording the novel ‘Si nos dejan’ and she went to work like every day, but that day the actor with whom she had to record her scenes did not arrive, so they cut it early, and without warn, when he arrived at his house, he discovered Andréi kissing with another man, “the source detailed.

It was so that the actress asked the dancer to pack his things and leave his house at that very moment. Since then, she has returned to being single and he has returned to his country of residence, Hungary.