Galilea Montijo confesses that she did think about hitting Lilí Brillanti

Galilea Montijo and Héctor Sandarti with Galilea Montijo and Lili Brillanti / Agencia México

Galilea Montijo was not silent about the recent statements of her colleague Lilí Brillanti, after the latter told in recent days that there were differences between them when they collaborated together on the Vida TV program, which was broadcast in the early 2000s, and on in which Héctor Sandarti also participated.

“Several things came together, the success of Vida TV, she already had a name, she came from Ritmoson. She becomes Cuauhtémoc’s girlfriend, wins Big Brother and the charisma, beauty that she has, everything came together and went to the clouds […] I don’t know if I crossed him on camera or what happened […] and she told me something like that she didn’t hit me because she knew my parents and respected them, in other words, that she was a lady and I was very afraid because she was quite immature as to how you have to move and defend in the middle… It was like a threat to hit me,” Brillanti recounted on the program He told him.

Given these statements, Montijo took advantage of his meeting with the press outside Televisa San Ángel to reveal some details of the moment in which he was about to beat up his then program partner.

“It makes me laugh that 20 years later this comes out, I say I don’t know what I’m doing it with… the other day I was remembering and I said ‘oh, what happened 20 years ago? Mind, I’m not with it all day, “said Gali upon hearing the first questions.

“Well yes, we started Vida TV 20 years ago, and when Vida TV started, well yes, indeed, I had already been working for several years and had had several opportunities, and it was the first time she had been given the opportunity as a host on Vida TV If you remember, she became a reporter, she was a reporter, they gave her the opportunity, they cast her, and they gave her the opportunity on Vida TV, “he added.

On the reasons that caused the differences between them, the current host of the Hoy program explained: “I think what she felt rather was this part of the complex that if my clothes, that if I ordered her to remove her clothes, that if I told her not to do her makeup, there was a lot of gossip around, as there always is in all productions or new productions, and how she knew all the reporters, well, she filtered all those notes, if you remember there were a lot notes against me, she filtered them, until one day the producer and I sat down and said ‘those are things from here in the production, the problems that exist within the productions’”.

Continue reading the story

Galilea Montijo and Lili Brillanti / Mexico Agency

Even the artist pointed out that to date she has no relationship with Brillanti. “Because, of course! We come to work, we don’t come to make friends, over time you realize who is who and the people, and back then there were many things that neither she nor I agree with. , she was never my friend, we are not friends, I do not consider her my friend.

Immediately afterwards, Galilea stressed: “We were companions for many years, yes, and after so much, well, there has come a time when I did confront her. You know that one comes from the neighborhood, I am from the neighborhood and in the neighborhood one learns to defend oneself, and I will always defend myself, with fame, without fame, with money, without money, I have always been a person who since I was little in the neighborhood I learned to defend myself”.

Subsequently, Montijo provided some details of the moment in which he confronted the driver. “Until one day I told her ‘let’s see teacher! Either we fix it or we fix it!, and then I remember, I think what she forgot to tell you is that she put her face on me, approached me and he would put his face on me and laugh, and say ‘pay me, come on, hit me!’, and I remember that I even dug my nails in, back then if I had acrylic nails, I have to put up with it!’, until I told him ‘you know what?, no, I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to fall for your game’.

Galilea Montijo / Mexico Agency

In the same way, upon hearing that a reporter reminded her that Brillanti said that Gali wanted to hit her, the presenter pointed out: “Oh, no! yes I am going to defend myself!, to the client what he asks, right?

Finally, Galilea Montijo indicated that after this confrontation, things calmed down. “That was at the beginning, and later with time she understood that I was not her enemy, that I had nothing against her, that I did not ask for anything against her, and she understood that her role was that of co-host ”.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: This actress offered her famous husband’s semen to a friend without consulting her first