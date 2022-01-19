Gaspard Ulliel, the tragic death of the French actor

The year has started with heavy losses in the entertainment world. The day before 2022, Betty White said goodbye to this world before her 100th birthday, while an entire generation was hit with the death of Full House star Bob Saget. Faced with this wave of sad news, the unexpected death of Gaspard Ulliel. The French actor has lost his life at just 37 years old, after having suffered a tragic accident while skiing with his family. The actor who was to appear in the Marvel Moon Knight series and who is widely known for his role as Hannibal in Hannibal Rising, as well as his work as a Chanel ambassador that has taken his face around the world, was in the region of Savoie in France, at the time of this unfortunate accident.

According to the agency AFP, on Tuesday he had to be hospitalized after a collision while skiing, and it was this Wednesday, January 19, when he lost his life. The France Bleu chain reported after the accident that the actor had been transported to a nearby hospital in Grenoble in critical condition due to a skull injury. Local media reports suggest that Gaspard collided with another person at an intersection between two tracks at the Rosiere resort, which caused the injury to the actor who would not have been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The death would be due to the injuries he suffered in this crash, however, it is reported that the other skier would not have resulted in any type of injury.

Unfortunately, this is not the first case of its kind that has shaken the industry. In March 2009, British actress Natasha Richardson fell while skiing in Quebec. Although at first it seemed that the situation had not escalated, the condition of Liam Neeson’s wife began to deteriorate and it was decided to transfer her to New York, to Lennox Hill Hospital, where she would later lose her life.

At the end of December 2013, the racing driver Michael Schumacher suffered a spectacular crash in Meribel, in the French Alps. The pilot was descending the Salulire mountain when he accidentally went off the track into an area with dangerous terrain, and when he fell, he hit his head on a stone. Due to his location at the time of the accident, his rescue was complicated. Although in the case of Schumacher, he did wear a protective helmet, the accident changed his life and since then he has been recovering away from the public eye.

Gaspard’s life

The actor was born in 1984 in Paris, the son of parents dedicated to the industry, his foray into the seventh art was not surprising. The scar that characterized his face was the product of a dog bite when he was a child, but it was never an impediment for his face to stand out in the world of modeling. His success was such that he was selected as the face of Bleu de Chanel, taking his face around the world.

Gaspard studied cinema at the University of Saint Denis, and in 1999 he made his debut in a feature film for television, although from the age of 12 he had already had brief appearances in some productions. His career began to grow and in 2007 he gave life to Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising. Another of his great successes was the interpretation of Yves Saint Laurent in his biographical film. The tragic accident occurred on the same day that the trailer for Moon Knight, the Frenchman’s debut in the Marvel Universe, was released. Gaspard is survived by his wife, French model and singer Gaëlle Piétri, and their five-year-old son Orso.

