Gianluca Vacchi takes a bath in a tub full of ICE; a week after testing positive for Covid: VIDEO

Gianluca Vacchi has been characterized by having life full of luxury and extravagance that he usually shares on his social networks.

This time was no exception, the millionaire shared a video in which, in the middle of winter, he carried out an activity accompanied by a lot of ice.

Related news

The actor published a video in which take a bath in a tub filled with ice for 10 minutes, something he usually does every day, he wrote.

According to the star, this routine brings many health benefits, so he shared the tip to his millions of followers.

And it is that at 54 years old. Gianluca looks younger and more spectacular than ever, being the envy of many and captivating others.

The Italian caused a stir with his video not only because he got into ice water, but because he did it just a week after having infected with COVID-19.

A few days ago, he announced about his contagion, as well as that of his wife Sharon Fonseca and their young daughter, Blu Jerusalema. Fortunately, the couple presented mild symptoms, while the smallest did have strong symptoms, although they are well.

IG @gianlucavacchi

After recovering from the contagion, in the video he assured that within what he recommends for strengthen the immune system is doing this activity so cold.

According to the Italian, “cold shock proteins” are released, it reduces anxiety and inflammation, which is why he recommends doing it every day.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

amv