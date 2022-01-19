Google claims Aeroméxico owed more than 530 thousand dollars

Roberto Valdez

Mexico City / 18.01.2022





Given the restructuring process in which Grupo Aeroméxico finds itself, Google claimed a debt of 530 thousand 905 dollars and with a risk that it will increase to one million 549 thousand dollars.

According to a document delivered to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company disclosed that at the moment the first balance is already due, upon which he requested to be paid.

Google reported that there is an additional amount for one million 18 thousand dollars due on February 14 next, for which the amount would increase to one million 549 thousand dollars.

“Most companies consider Google Ads and other Google services essential to their business and Google will not continue to provide services to debtors (Grupo Aeroméxico) unless the contracts are assumed and fully cured”, indicated the technology company.

To the extent that Grupo Aeromexico wishes to continue to use its Google ads and receive services under the post-confirmation agreements, the amount of debt of the contracts is 530 thousand 905 dollars.

It was in June of last year when Grupo Aeroméxico applied to enter Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law, with the aim of initiating a restructuring in the face of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

