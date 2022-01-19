He says he loves Chivas, but it was sold for money and it is not Alexis Vega

Alexis Vega could leave Chivas for money just like Rodolfo Pizarro.

January 18, 2022 7:49 p.m.

Chivas It has been one of the teams that had the worst performance in the winter market, since it let go of signings due to lack of financial resources, and one of them was Rudolph Pizarro, who even offered to play for the club.

On different occasions, Rudolph Pizarro He said that he had great affection for Chivas and that he would like to play with the Flock again, however, he did not reach an agreement with the board and ended up signing for scratched.

This afternoon, Rudolph Pizarro was presented with the royal team, where he said that he is very grateful for the effort made by scratched for his return to the club and to Liga MX, which would confirm that the decision to go to scratched it is only economical.

How much will Rodolfo Pizarro earn in Rayados

According to MLS data, Rudolph Pizarro He had a salary of 3.3 million dollars at Inter Miami, however, different media assure that the player would have lowered his claims and would collect a third of said salary, something close to 1.1 million dollars a year.