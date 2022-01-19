Health technology | The nation

The calls smart wrist watches They are very different from traditional bracelets. They are not monofunctional, but very small computers with many sensors that, in addition to telling the time, constantly capture user data and store it.

Current functions include counting steps, measuring heart rate, calculating calories burned, and measuring the number of hours and quality of sleep.

Indications of physical activity are added to the information (if the user is running, walking or sitting in front of the computer), the daily weight that the scale transmits over the Internet to the phone to which the watch, at the same time, transfers the data.

Putting all that together, we have what it takes to produce a huge number of graphs and charts to detect trends that influence people’s behavior and lifestyle.

When it appeared on the market a few (10?) years ago, this technology took many by surprise. There are even very expensive models that have done enormous damage to traditional luxury watchmakers, the cheap market has probably suffered little and those that cost between $100 and $500 must have been devastated.

Recently, I heard on a podcast, in the magazine The Economist, that half or more of smartwatches are provided by the computer manufacturer that is also the most valuable on the planet.

more advances

In the same podcast, I heard the advances that are coming this year, because have managed to miniaturize the spectrometer, and with laser technology, the watches will be able to measure blood sugar and blood pressure, and maintain a constant electrocardiogram or while the watch is on the wrist.

The temperature measurement, for example, will be much more accurate than that obtained with a thermometer in the armpit or under the tongue.

One big difference is that the information is obtained continuously; it is a river of data, they are not photographs in a place in time, as medical data has been until now.

I heard a sports medicine specialist say that with some frequency she receives patients who bring her all their data to “enrich” the consultation.

He commented that while they transfer the information from the patient’s device to the computer and try to diagram or tabulate them, at least 20 minutes go by, that is, the appointment is over and they have not yet analyzed the data or performed the physical examination.

Use after the pandemic

In a talk for TEDxPuraVida, last year, Dr. Carlos Solano commented that in 2021 the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) carried out nearly three million medical consultations remotely (the vast majority by phone, because experts in computer security do not allow the use of Zoom or other similar platforms), and affirmed that telemedicine will continue after the pandemic, enriched by the information contained in devices such as those mentioned.

It even revealed that the CCSS has studied the possibility of provide bracelets to patients with chronic diseases for continuous monitoring.

At the start of 2020, it seemed obvious to me that public health was more important than privacy. Although I still believe it, I discovered that there are many people who disagree.

New devices play a very significant role for public health. The amount of data produced is enormous, since it includes time and location.

The devices know where they are, what time it is and everything the body had or felt at that moment (or almost everything). If such data is anonymized, as in the credit card industry, and sent to a central (in the cloud) it would be possible to detect public health problems in real time.

In a certain place, people are changing their heart rate, or their sleep, or their temperature, etc. The next pandemic could be detected before it destroys the planet.

True single file

For private health, it is necessary that the information be deposited in the unique health file of each one. We have a file, but it is not unique. Even though EDUS means “single digital file in health”, it contains medical images and not the data of any consultation that is done in the private sector, nor are there plans for one day to be there. I also don’t think they’ve thought about incorporating the data collected by wearable devices (wearables).

Data about a person’s health should be deposited in a safe place, to which citizens have access with the digital signature contained in our identity card. It’s hard for me to understand why we need to have another card for the digital signature, or why we need a device with a cable connected to a computer to use it.

Health information is not and can never be the property of a medical institution or a company that sells devices. This is very personal information, and it belongs to everyone.

This membership gives us the power to provide access to certain data to third parties, for example, to medical professionals, for them to examine them or even to include new data. But we must be selective about what data we give them permission to access. I can share the vision test with the driver’s license office, but nothing more.

We will also be able to acquire applications to do things with that data. I imagine one that allows me to choose vaccination reports and generate a QR code scannable to travel by bus.

There is not limit

Dr. Solano commented that we will have applications that, taking the drug prescriptions, carry out chemical analyzes in order to detect possible reactions between them. Imagination is the only limit to the benefits of good data management, for example, predictive analytics (with machine learning) and early disease warnings.

For centuries we have been trying to understand the physical, chemical and biological reactions that take place inside our bodies. Getting all the information available in real time is a huge step in the right direction.

Data alone is not going to give us the desired understanding, but it is a very useful tool. In the wrong hands, they are a very dangerous weapon: it is possible to imagine insurance companies or pharmaceutical companies using them to the detriment of the owner of the information.

The most digitized countries will be the first to enjoy the benefits of these technologies, without a doubt.

The author is an engineer, president of the Technological Research Club since 1988 and organizer of TEDxPuraVida.