Heart failure and cancer caused the death of Sidney Poitier

Heart failure, coupled with prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s, were the reasons that caused the death on January 6 of actor Sidney Poitier, according to the TMZ portal on Tuesday.

This is pointed out by the report of the Department of Public Health of Los Angeles County (California) published by the aforementioned media on the death of Poitier, the first African American who won an Oscar as a leading actor in a film with “Lilies of the Valley” in 1963 .

The interpreter, who grew up in the Bahamas, was the second black person to win an Oscar, after Hattie McDaniel – best supporting actress for “Gone with the wind”.

Years earlier, in 1959, Poitier established himself as the first black American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actor for “Fugitives.”

In his more than 50-year career as an actor, he participated in more than 40 films, with classics such as “Guess who’s coming tonight”, “In the heat of the night” or “Seed of evil”.

The performer and director was a true Hollywood idol and in 2002 he received the honorary Oscar, an award that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards to those film figures who have had a special weight in the industry.

Poitier was also noted as a civil rights activist and served as the Bahamas’ ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007.