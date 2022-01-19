Hispanic Teen Murdered in New York Robbery – NBC 7 South Florida

NEW YORK — The man suspected of killing a 19-year-old employee during a robbery at an East Harlem Burger King, where he worked for most of 2020, has been arrested and charged with murder, police announced Friday.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot to death in the chest during a robbery on Sunday while working at the restaurant.

Two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation said Winston Glynn, 30, was identified after extensive video canvassing of the area before and after the shooting.

Glynn faces charges of murder, robbery, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Information about his attorney was not immediately known.

The murder of the young Kristal has shocked the community since it occurred. His family and the community have not stopped with their call to find the person responsible. Vigils and demonstrations have been held at the Burger King fast food restaurant.

The clothing this individual wore on the day of the crime was seen in his social media posts and witnesses also helped identify him, senior NYPD officials said. He has a criminal record in the city, but details about those open cases were not immediately available.

The police have been searching for the suspect since the crime occurred. The police report indicates that the person involved entered the restaurant on Sunday and demanded the delivery of the money, Kristal gave him $100, but still shot the young woman in the chest.

Kristal’s family learned of the arrest after another vigil for Kristal Thursday night and they say at least they now have some justice for their loved one’s murder.

Kristal’s family is now getting ready to say goodbye to her and they plan to take her back to Puerto Rico where they hope she rests in peace.